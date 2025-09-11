Ascent Group LLC Has $638,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

