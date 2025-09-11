Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oil Shorts Are Crowded, 3 Names That Could Bring on a Squeeze
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.