Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

