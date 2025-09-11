Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.