Rhumbline Advisers Sells 170 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 16,876.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dorman Products by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DORM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

