Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $203,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

