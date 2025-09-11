Glenview Trust co Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

