Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2,162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $394.00 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

