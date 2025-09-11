Integrity Alliance LLC. Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth $711,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.