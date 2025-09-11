414 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

