Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:CW opened at $494.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.17. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $517.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.