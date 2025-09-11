Glenview Trust co Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after buying an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

