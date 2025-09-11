2,204 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $203.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.