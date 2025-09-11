VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

