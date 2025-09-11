Glenview Trust co Purchases 82 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,222.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

