MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 1,974 PTC Inc. $PTC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in PTC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $241,789,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.78. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

