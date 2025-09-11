1,479 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $275.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.52.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

