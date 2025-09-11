Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.90 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.99.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

