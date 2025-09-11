United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.80% of United Rentals worth $325,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $944.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

