Focus Partners Wealth Has $61.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

