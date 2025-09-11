Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lands’ End Q3 Earnings

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Lands’ End in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.96 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.46%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Lands’ End has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LE

Lands’ End Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $453.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 9,138.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $104,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.