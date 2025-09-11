UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $277.27 Million Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 724,020 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 1.06% of HP worth $277,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in HP by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 156,514 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

