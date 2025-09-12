Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $52.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 25.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,371,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

