Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,903 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,469. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.6%

MU opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

