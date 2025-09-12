Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

