Brokerages Set KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $890.59

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $890.5882.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of KLAC opened at $959.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $963.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $904.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KLA by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

