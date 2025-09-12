Woodline Partners LP Acquires 19,336 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $470.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

