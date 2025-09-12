Birchbrook Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Birchbrook Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of C opened at $98.79 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.