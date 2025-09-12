Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $307.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.