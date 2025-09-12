Birchbrook Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Birchbrook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

