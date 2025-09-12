Optima Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $220.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

