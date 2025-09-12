Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6%

INTU stock opened at $660.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $728.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

