McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $308.32 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

