Fruth Investment Management Has $6.91 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $415.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.28 and its 200-day moving average is $399.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

