First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 772,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 629,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 358,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

