Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 7,900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

