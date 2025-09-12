Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,618,042.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

HALO stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $77.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

