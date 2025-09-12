Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 486.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 167,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,519 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

