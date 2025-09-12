Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

