SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Increased by Fortitude Financial LLC

Fortitude Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.4% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.