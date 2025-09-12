eCIO Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot stock opened at $423.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.99 and its 200 day moving average is $372.26. The company has a market capitalization of $421.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

