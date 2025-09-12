Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $239,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,628,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 98,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $280.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.75. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.48.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

