Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,953 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Allstate worth $236,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,358,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,769,000 after acquiring an additional 462,613 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $202.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.30. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $214.76.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

