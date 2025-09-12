Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $423.37 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $421.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.26.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.