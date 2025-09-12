Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $681,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $589.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.32 and a 200-day moving average of $558.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

