Regions Financial Corporation $RF Position Trimmed by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

