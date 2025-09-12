Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 1,095,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

