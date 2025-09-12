WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 60,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
WesCan Energy Trading Up 16.7%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
WesCan Energy Company Profile
WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WesCan Energy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- It May Be Time to Buy the Dip in Texas Instruments
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.