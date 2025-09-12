Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $38.07 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $755.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

