lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Position Reduced by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC reduced its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $260.59. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

