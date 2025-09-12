Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $353.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

